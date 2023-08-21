Open Menu

Pakistani Mangoes Carve Out A Niche At Urumqi Expo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 12:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Products from all around the world shined at the 2023 (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo held in Xinjiang, China, attracting a great number of customers.

Among these commodities out-stood Pakistani mangoes due to their unique flavor. Pakistani mango varieties from Multan, Punjab such as Sindhri, Chaunsa, Anwar Ratol, and so on caught the eye of visitors on site.

The China Economic Net (CEN) learned that this year 12 suppliers with 30 tons of mangoes joined the expo to carve out a niche in Xinjiang and even a larger area. Also, customers can purchase these Pakistani mangoes online and have them delivered directly to their homes.

At present, Pakistani mangoes are showcased at Pakistan's Online National Pavilion on China's leading e-commerce platform JD.

com (Jingdong), and consumers can place orders online.

Scheduled from August 17 to 21, the 5-day event kicked off in Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, with a focus on trade promotion. It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Mango Festival is held from August 17 to 21 as a side exhibit of the expo.

Themed "Promoting the Silk Road Spirit, Strengthening Eurasian Cooperation", this year's expo covers an exhibition area of 70,000 square meters and attracted over 1,300 businesses from 40 countries and regions, including 25 of the world's top 500 companies, according to the organizers of the event.

