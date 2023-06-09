UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Mangoes Land In China Via Newly Opened Cargo Route

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Pakistani mangoes land in China via newly opened cargo route

BEIJING, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The second batch of Pakistani mangoes arrived in Nanning, the capital of China's southwest autonomous region of Guangxi, Adnan Hafeez, Director of Imperial Ventures (Pvt) Ltd said.

The shipment comprising one tonne of Sindhri variety was transported by YTO Express via a newly opened cargo flight between Lahore and Nanning, the businessman told China Economic Net (CEN) in an interview.

"We have been working with this airline for the past four years, so we feel comfortable continuing to work with them as the level of cooperation and understanding is high." Known for its large size, yellow colour and ample sweetness, the Pakistani king of fruits will be shared with major Chinese B2B clients and outlets for sampling after custom clearance and necessary certifications by the relevant Chinese authorities, he noted.

Having brought Pakistani mangoes to the Chinese market over the past few years, Adnan's team has been working to enhance mango quality as well as packaging and storage techniques, he shared.

"Recently, we have conducted mango bagging activity in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to improve quality at source." He added, more focus would be devoted to saving costs as air cargo is still costly. "We are trying to send the unripe and the bulk packing mangoes to save some cost." The first shipment of Pakistani mangoes reached Nanning on May 31, distributed directly to a major Chinese fruit outlet, Adnan revealed.

Another batch of Sindri mangoes weighing 3.5 tonnes would land in Nanning on June 10, which will be sold both online and offline, a Guangzhou-based enterprise told CEN in an interview.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistani mangos will make their debut in China's Xinjiang this year as a Pakistani logistics enterprise is prepared to transport the Pakistani king of fruits to Xinjiang via the land route, as per a previous report.

