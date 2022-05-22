Pakistani mangoes set to hit Chinese markets next week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The first consignment of Pakistani mangoes of present season will be transported by air cargo service in Kunming, capital city of China's South-Western Yunnan province.

The shipment comprising 3-4 tons of "Sindhri" variety of mangoes is likely to arrive on May 28 as per the tentative schedule of the airline, Adnan Hafeez, director of Imperial Ventures (Pvt) Ltd., told APP here on Sunday.

The Pakistani mangoes would be sold in the market after custom clearance and necessary certifications by the relevant Chinese authorities, he added.

"The Farm's Choice" an indigenous premium fruit brand operation by Imperial Ventures Private Limited has been extensively working on promotion and marketing of Pakistani Mango in China since last six years and has seen positive growth trend.

He said, this year, the expected export of mangoes from Pakistan to China is set to touch 100 tons which is almost 100% increase from last year but the recent wave of Covid-19 pandemic in China could affect the outcome.

"We also look forward that all relevant departments will provide close coordination and all possible support to make it successful", he added.

Adnan Hafeez said that many Chinese people prefer mangoes imported from South Asian counties especially Pakistan because of its pulp and taste.

The Chinese consumers have an emotional attachment to the Pakistani products including mangoes in wake of the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

As per official data, Pakistan is among the top mango exporters in the world, and mango is known as the king of fruits in Pakistan. The soil and climate conditions in Pakistan are particularly suitable for the growth of high-quality mangoes in a season spanning over five to six month.