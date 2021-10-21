Pakistani mathematics prof fulfilling dream in Chinese university

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :"It has been my lifelong dream to have my students fully absorb knowledge in the classroom so that they can contribute not only to China and Pakistan, but also to the whole world," said Dr. Faraz Naeem from the China's Donghua University.

"I came to China the first time in 2009. At that time, Professor He Jihuan at DHU invited me to join his research group. As an expert in nonlinear science and nanotechnology, he is also very knowledgeable in textile mathematics and textile mechanics. Being an expert who is famous in both China and Pakistan, his invitation is a great honor for me," Faraz told China Economic Net (CEN) in an interview.

"The language barrier initially did cause some difficulties, but the people here were happy to give me a hand. Besides, DHU provided us with a one-year Chinese language program, which helped me a lot. As for academics, our tutors can speak fluent English, and academic journals and professional papers are also English articles. I fitted in here as fast as possible." During his textile engineering Ph.D. study at Donghua University from 2009 to 2013, Faraz published about 30 SCI papers and became the international doctoral student who published the most papers at DHU.

After graduating from DHU, he studied for another doctorate in Computational Mathematics, then unhesitatingly returned to his alma mater to become a mathematics Assistant Professor.

"Your tutors now become your colleagues, it's amazing to me," Faraz added.

In addition, Faraz also applies his mathematics knowledge to hot spots of society. During the global COVID-19 epidemic last year, he published an academic paper, Dynamic analysis of the mathematical model of COVID-19 with demographic effects, using mathematical models and formulas to explain how to take scientific epidemic prevention measures to control the epidemic.

"Applied mathematics emphasizes practicality," Likewise, Faraz always hopes that his students can apply what they have learned.

In today's world dominated by data development, Faraz is contributing his own strength. Currently, the courses he teaches mainly include Business Mathematics, Statistics and Calculus, that is, how to apply basic mathematical knowledge to business field.

"My students apply the knowledge of mathematics that I teach to their daily lives, providing me with the greatest feeling of accomplishment. Most of them are studying business, in other words, if they want to study for a master or doctoral degree, data analysis is the top priority; or if they choose to work in a company or start up business, analyzing business models is of Primary importance," emphasized Faraz.

"Through these years, my efforts have been recognized by the students. As a Pakistani who has lived and worked in China for many years, I always feel the profound friendship between the two peoples and the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.Currently, China provides various scholarships for international students from countries along the Belt and Road, which is indispensable for talent exchange. I will continue to devote myself to education and hope that more and more Pakistani students can realize their dreams here," Faraz concluded with his dream about the future of China-Pakistan higher education exchanges.