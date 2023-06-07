UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Media Delegation Lauds Chinese Enterprises' Sustainable Development Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Pakistani media delegation lauds Chinese enterprises' sustainable development efforts

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese enterprises in Pakistan have made important contributions to local sustainable development while actively improving people's livelihood, an eight-member delegation organized by the Chinese Consulate General in Lahore said during a recent visit to the headquarters of PKM contractor China Construction Third Engineering Bureau (CCTEB).

Xiao Hua, General Manager of CCTEB International, welcomed the Pakistani media and think tank delegation and briefed the delegation on the development of the company in Pakistan and the story of the construction of the PKM project.

He highlighted that as one of the series of activities of the open day of "Cultural Integration and Communication", the visit and discussion of the Pakistani delegation further deepened Pakistan's understanding of the largest infrastructure project under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

As the head of the delegation, Lt Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, Director General Operations Nawa-i- Waqt Group, pointed out that the visit presented comprehensive, three-dimensional and real Chinese enterprises to the Pakistani media. "The efforts made by CCTEB in Pakistan are conducive to the sustainable development of Pakistan. Both Chinese and Pakistani enterprises are building a green corridor for ecological protection," he said.

Undertaken in the EPC model, the PKM Project is the largest transportation infrastructure project of CPEC and also a key project along the Belt and Road.

The project starts from Sukkur, Sindh, in the south, and reaches Multan, the economic center of Punjab in the north, with a total length of 392 km and a designed speed of 120 km per hour. The project includes 100 bridges, 468 underpasses, 991 culverts, 11 interchanges, 6 pairs of service areas, 5 pairs of rest areas, and 22 toll stations.

The project now has been completed and is open to traffic. It is the highest standard motorway in Pakistan with the highest design level and the most advanced intelligent system. It adopts Chinese SBS-modified asphalt technology and is the only one with full greening along the route and strong flood resistance. The project protected the ecology by planting trees along the route, which are now growing in full vigor, forming a 392-km green gallery.

The delegation members also spoke highly of many large-scale infrastructure projects being built by Chinese enterprises in Pakistan.

They stressed that the architects of the two countries had devoted a lot of manpower, material resources and efforts to the projects. They expressed hope that more Chinese companies would work with local enterprises to promote local industries, help local villagers be employed, improve their skills and create a good work environment for them.

"The two sides can make a great contribution to Pakistan's economic and social development by taking concrete actions to address livelihood issues such as transportation, water, healthcare and education," they added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Technology Education Punjab Flood Water Motorway China Company Visit Road Traffic CPEC Sukkur Tank Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

25 minutes ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

3 hours ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

3 hours ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

4 hours ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.