Pakistani Men's Garments Export To China Rises 36% In First Two Months Of 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Pakistani men's garments export to China rises 36% in first two months of 2023

BEIJING, Apr. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistani men's garment export to China rose by 36% in the first two months of 2023 and this growth is attributed to the robust manufacturing capabilities and high quality of Pakistani men's garments, said Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

China has been an important trading partner for Pakistan, with Chinese companies increasingly sourcing garments from Pakistan due to their competitive prices. The rise in exports is also attributed to the increased demand for Pakistani apparel from Chinese consumers, who have been looking for more stylish clothing options, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

In January- February of this year men's garments exports from Pakistan to China crossed $4.36 million while in 2022 in the same period, it was $3.

21 million, showing an increase of 36%. The top products were men's or boys' trousers of cotton community code (61034200) worth $2.57 million whereas January-February of 2022 was $1.27 million, he stated.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistani men's garments annual exports to China in 2022 were $28.66 million while in 2021 it was $21.62 million, an increase of nearly 33%. Men's or boys' trousers of cotton, community code (61034200) worth $17.94 million remained the top items while in 2021 it was $12.59 million.

Pakistan's T-shirt exports to China also reached $5.53 million in the first two months of 2023, up more than 106% compared to the same period in 2022. Overall, Pakistan's export to China crossed $446 million in the first two months of 2023.

