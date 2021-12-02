UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Military Engineers Helping Flood-hit People In South Sudan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:30 AM

Pakistani military engineers helping flood-hit people in South Sudan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani military engineers serving the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have deployed heavy equipment and water pumps to help hundreds of thousands of people in Unity state whose lives have been disrupted by the worst flooding in 60 years, according to a report received in New York.

Homes, health facilities, water sources, schools and markets have been submerged, preventing people from accessing essential services and exacerbating the existing vulnerability of communities.

A fresh deluge at the weekend cut off the main road linking Bentiu town, the airport, and the UNMISS base, making it impossible for community members and peacekeepers to move.

"We are working hard to pump the water out on both sides of the road as well as securing and rebuilding the dykes to secure access to the town and airport and to try and prevent further damage to nearby homes," Lt. Col. Hameed Akbar, the commanding officer of the Pakistan military engineering unit in Bentiu, said.

"The same situation happened last month near the dumpsite. The water level was higher than this, but we managed to pump it out and control the flow along the road and airfield. I'm confident we can do it again." Residents are grateful for the help during this difficult time, the report said.

"UNMISS and the humanitarians are doing all they can to help us. They are working day and night to protect important areas from the flooding," said Peter Gatjuat Kuol, a resident.

He appealed to the government and humanitarian agencies to provide more assistance for communities across the state who have been heavily affected by flooding, particularly in Panyijiar, Guit, Mayiendit, Leer and Mayom counties.

"For us, as peacekeepers, we are trying to help the local community as much as possible. We will make sure the road is usable again so that people can move between their homes and town and so that UNMISS and humanitarian agencies can continue to support those in need," Lt. Col. Hameed Akbar added.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Water Road Bentiu Same New York Sudan Turkish Lira Market All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.