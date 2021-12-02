Pakistani military engineers helping flood-hit people in South Sudan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani military engineers serving the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have deployed heavy equipment and water pumps to help hundreds of thousands of people in Unity state whose lives have been disrupted by the worst flooding in 60 years, according to a report received in New York.

Homes, health facilities, water sources, schools and markets have been submerged, preventing people from accessing essential services and exacerbating the existing vulnerability of communities.

A fresh deluge at the weekend cut off the main road linking Bentiu town, the airport, and the UNMISS base, making it impossible for community members and peacekeepers to move.

"We are working hard to pump the water out on both sides of the road as well as securing and rebuilding the dykes to secure access to the town and airport and to try and prevent further damage to nearby homes," Lt. Col. Hameed Akbar, the commanding officer of the Pakistan military engineering unit in Bentiu, said.

"The same situation happened last month near the dumpsite. The water level was higher than this, but we managed to pump it out and control the flow along the road and airfield. I'm confident we can do it again." Residents are grateful for the help during this difficult time, the report said.

"UNMISS and the humanitarians are doing all they can to help us. They are working day and night to protect important areas from the flooding," said Peter Gatjuat Kuol, a resident.

He appealed to the government and humanitarian agencies to provide more assistance for communities across the state who have been heavily affected by flooding, particularly in Panyijiar, Guit, Mayiendit, Leer and Mayom counties.

"For us, as peacekeepers, we are trying to help the local community as much as possible. We will make sure the road is usable again so that people can move between their homes and town and so that UNMISS and humanitarian agencies can continue to support those in need," Lt. Col. Hameed Akbar added.