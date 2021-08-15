Pakistani movies to be screened in Hainan Film Festival in China: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said on Sunday that Pakistani movies would be screened in the prestigious Hainan Film Festival later this year.

"After successful holding of first ever Pakistan Film Week in the Chinese capital, we are now planning to showcase Pakistani movies at the Hainan Film Festival to be held in December,"he told APP.

He said that this is just the beginning of a new era of cooperation between Pakistan and China in the area of film and added, "We are trying for the joint film production with Chinese film producers to promote cultural exchanges and foster better understanding between the people of two countries." Ambassador Haque said that five movies from Pakistan were screened at a cinema of China Film Archive as part of celebratory activities of 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.

He said that Pakistan Embassy, Beijing and China-Film Administration jointly organized the four-day event and thanked the Chinese film administration for providing a great opportunity to Pakistani movie makers to showcase their films in China.

Terming films a strong medium of communications, he said, "We can introduce our culture, festival, daily life and cuisines to the Chinese audience and beautiful landscape as well as further improve our soft image." He said that the Chinese audience highly appreciated and welcomed film "Motorcycle Girl" a biographical adventure drama film based on the life of a young motorcyclist. It was pictured in the northern areas of Pakistan.

Ambassador Haque expressed the confidence that screening of five movies from Pakistan will build a new bridge for cultural exchanges between the two countries and further consolidate all weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

In November last year, "Parwaaz Hai Junoon" became the first Pakistan film to hit the silver-screens in China first time in 40 years.

The movie received the round of applause from around 400 people including officials of the Chinese government, institutions, enterprises, think tanks and media during its premier show.