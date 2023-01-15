Pakistani music on a journey of progress since its inception: Naveed Naushad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Naveed Naushad, known as King of OST, a creator of popular tunes, music director, singer and composer has said that Pakistani music has been on a journey of progress since its inception, it has never declined.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he said that the future looks good to me. "Yes, I would definitely like to say that new creators have God gifted talent and they should not be afraid of difficulties", he said, adding that "I enjoyed working with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat, Nabil Shaukat, Ali Zafar, Ameer Ali, Amanat Ali and Humira Channa".

Replying a question, he said, until the song goes on air, I keep making some changes to it. In my view, it is very important that the lyrics of the song and the story of the play are compatible, he added. He said that he was not only a composer but also a music director, so he keep working on the tune until satisfaction, adding that no matter how long it takes while he also disclosed that he conceives the main roles of the dramas while making OSTs (Official Sound Tracks) to give it pure feel with depth.

Besides working for many dramas and films at home, he has been working for overseas projects. Currently, the best Sufi music in Asia belongs to Pakistan and Abida Parveen, Sanam Marvi, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and some others are our assets in this field, he said.

Naveed Nashad is the composer of dozens of superhit songs like "Tan Juhom Juhom, Man Juhom Juhom", "Ja Tujhe Maaf KIA" and "Mere Paas Tum Ho", the art of music is his legacy and he is also protecting this legacy well.

Apart from drama OSTs, many film songs have also been composed by him whose father Wajid Ali Nashad was born in 1953 in the city of Bombay, India, he was the son of Shaukat Ali Nashad, a well-known film composer of the Indian subcontinent.

"I sang my first song for the film 'Beta' at the age of 13, since then I have composed around 100 songs but now drama OSTs have become more popular than my film songs. These dramas include Sun Yara, Alif Allah Aur Insan, Ishq Tamasha, Seshahan, De Permit, Suno Chanda (Season One, Two), Do Bool, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Musk, Tabeer, Ek Thi Rania etc", he added.