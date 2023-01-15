UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Music On A Journey Of Progress Since Its Inception: Naveed Naushad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Pakistani music on a journey of progress since its inception: Naveed Naushad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Naveed Naushad, known as King of OST, a creator of popular tunes, music director, singer and composer has said that Pakistani music has been on a journey of progress since its inception, it has never declined.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he said that the future looks good to me. "Yes, I would definitely like to say that new creators have God gifted talent and they should not be afraid of difficulties", he said, adding that "I enjoyed working with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat, Nabil Shaukat, Ali Zafar, Ameer Ali, Amanat Ali and Humira Channa".

Replying a question, he said, until the song goes on air, I keep making some changes to it. In my view, it is very important that the lyrics of the song and the story of the play are compatible, he added. He said that he was not only a composer but also a music director, so he keep working on the tune until satisfaction, adding that no matter how long it takes while he also disclosed that he conceives the main roles of the dramas while making OSTs (Official Sound Tracks) to give it pure feel with depth.

Besides working for many dramas and films at home, he has been working for overseas projects. Currently, the best Sufi music in Asia belongs to Pakistan and Abida Parveen, Sanam Marvi, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and some others are our assets in this field, he said.

Naveed Nashad is the composer of dozens of superhit songs like "Tan Juhom Juhom, Man Juhom Juhom", "Ja Tujhe Maaf KIA" and "Mere Paas Tum Ho", the art of music is his legacy and he is also protecting this legacy well.

Apart from drama OSTs, many film songs have also been composed by him whose father Wajid Ali Nashad was born in 1953 in the city of Bombay, India, he was the son of Shaukat Ali Nashad, a well-known film composer of the Indian subcontinent.

"I sang my first song for the film 'Beta' at the age of 13, since then I have composed around 100 songs but now drama OSTs have become more popular than my film songs. These dramas include Sun Yara, Alif Allah Aur Insan, Ishq Tamasha, Seshahan, De Permit, Suno Chanda (Season One, Two), Do Bool, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Musk, Tabeer, Ek Thi Rania etc", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies Music Ho Man Progress Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Amanat Ali Ali Zafar Abida Parveen Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Sanam Marvi God From Best Kia Asia

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

12 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

2 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

2 hours ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

2 hours ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.