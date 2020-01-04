Pakistani, other countries' diplomats celebrated New Year at China Mutianyu Great Wall

BEIJING, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The diplomats from Pakistan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, and many other countries welcomed the New Year at the Mutianyu, one of the most beautiful sections of Great Wall in Beijing.

As the first dawn light up, a sunrise viewing activity was held in the Mutianyu Great Wall on January 1, to welcome the arrival of the New Year 2020, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

At the very moment, hundreds of tourists gathered at the magnificent Great Wall to wish for good luck and pray for the New Year. Although it was in the severe winter season, the enthusiasm on the Great Wall was rising up just like the sunrise.

The sunrise activity kept the traditional dragon and lion dance and the inspiring program. To the sound of drums, visitors from all over the world greeted the sunrise on the Great Wall in the most Chinese way, experiencing a different sunrise celebration on the Great Wall.

As the rat is the Zodiac sign of the year 2020, there were red scarves, cute rat gifts, and envelopes of cash. All the gifts were designed in the Great Wall style. The visitors posted their New Year's resolutions on the wall, wishing families well and hoping a better career.

"The attending of new year ceremony at Great Wall is a fabulous experience. It takes you back in the history of great Chinese nation and rising of new year sun give new hope of peace and prosperity, " said a senior official from the Pakistan Embassy in China.

As the official indicated, it was a significant event for the friendship of China and Pakistan. It suggested two all-weather friends beginning a new chapter of friendship with rising of New Year.

According to Zulfiqar Ali Shah, another Pakistani who participated in the activity aid that it was a great honor and pleasure for the family to join watching the first morning light on top of Mutianyu Great Wall, with all the warm feeling and gratitude for local government to organize this special sunrise ceremony, to welcome 2020 New Year.

"Pakistan and China have shared a long history of friendship. We believe CPEC cooperation will reinforce our relationship in many fields, people to people communication, cultural exchange, trade, and commerce as well," he added.

The Mutianyu Great Wall, as a symbol of Chinese traditional culture, has a unique international status and cultural value in promoting the construction of "the Belt And Road" Initiative and "building a community of shared future for mankind".

Recently, the CPC central committee and the state council have made arrangements to accelerate the construction of the Great Wall National Cultural Park, and the construction of the Great Wall Cultural Belt has been incorporated into the important plans of the Beijing municipal party committee and the Beijing municipal government.