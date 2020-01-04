UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani, Other Countries' Diplomats Celebrated New Year At China Mutianyu Great Wall

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Pakistani, other countries' diplomats celebrated New Year at China Mutianyu Great Wall

BEIJING, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The diplomats from Pakistan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, and many other countries welcomed the New Year at the Mutianyu, one of the most beautiful sections of Great Wall in Beijing.

As the first dawn light up, a sunrise viewing activity was held in the Mutianyu Great Wall on January 1, to welcome the arrival of the New Year 2020, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

At the very moment, hundreds of tourists gathered at the magnificent Great Wall to wish for good luck and pray for the New Year. Although it was in the severe winter season, the enthusiasm on the Great Wall was rising up just like the sunrise.

The sunrise activity kept the traditional dragon and lion dance and the inspiring program. To the sound of drums, visitors from all over the world greeted the sunrise on the Great Wall in the most Chinese way, experiencing a different sunrise celebration on the Great Wall.

As the rat is the Zodiac sign of the year 2020, there were red scarves, cute rat gifts, and envelopes of cash. All the gifts were designed in the Great Wall style. The visitors posted their New Year's resolutions on the wall, wishing families well and hoping a better career.

"The attending of new year ceremony at Great Wall is a fabulous experience. It takes you back in the history of great Chinese nation and rising of new year sun give new hope of peace and prosperity, " said a senior official from the Pakistan Embassy in China.

As the official indicated, it was a significant event for the friendship of China and Pakistan. It suggested two all-weather friends beginning a new chapter of friendship with rising of New Year.

According to Zulfiqar Ali Shah, another Pakistani who participated in the activity aid that it was a great honor and pleasure for the family to join watching the first morning light on top of Mutianyu Great Wall, with all the warm feeling and gratitude for local government to organize this special sunrise ceremony, to welcome 2020 New Year.

"Pakistan and China have shared a long history of friendship. We believe CPEC cooperation will reinforce our relationship in many fields, people to people communication, cultural exchange, trade, and commerce as well," he added.

The Mutianyu Great Wall, as a symbol of Chinese traditional culture, has a unique international status and cultural value in promoting the construction of "the Belt And Road" Initiative and "building a community of shared future for mankind".

Recently, the CPC central committee and the state council have made arrangements to accelerate the construction of the Great Wall National Cultural Park, and the construction of the Great Wall Cultural Belt has been incorporated into the important plans of the Beijing municipal party committee and the Beijing municipal government.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange China Road CPEC Beijing Uzbekistan Belarus Malaysia January 2020 Commerce Family Event All From Government Top Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 January 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

12 hours ago

Senate to meet on Monday

12 hours ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

12 hours ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.