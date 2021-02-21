UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Peacekeeper Dies In Khartoum Of Traffic Accident-related Injuries

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Pakistani peacekeeper dies in Khartoum of traffic accident-related injuries

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Lance Naik Tahir Ikram, a Pakistani peacekeeper serving the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), died Saturday at a hospital in Khartoum, Sudan, of injuries he sustained in a road accident earlier this month, according to information available here.

Ikram, a member of the Formed Police Unit stationed in Sudan's South Darfur region, was driving his truck from Kalma to Nyala on Feb. 2, when he met the accident. He was admitted to Royal Care International hospital, Khartoum, but his condition deteriorated on Feb. 9 and he passed away Saturday morning.

The Pakistan Mission to the United Nations and Ambassador Munir Akram expressed condolences over the loss of Lance Naik Tahir Ikram, a member of International police peacekeeping.

"His services will be forever remembered and valued in preserving peace," the Pakistani envoy said in a statement.

"His dedication in the line of duty is beyond the call of duty and we are immeasurably indebted to you," Ambassador Akram said.

UNAMID ended its operations at the end of 2020. UNAMID is currently drawing down and the process is expected to complete by the end of June 2021.

Out of the 6,000-plus military and police in the 13-nation Darfur contingent, Pakistan had 1,075 personnel.

