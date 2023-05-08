Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in D.R. Congo: Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Pakistani peacekeepers serving MONUSCO, the United Nations stabilization mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in coordination with other UN agencies, are providing relief to the flood-affected people in the country's Kalehe territory, according to a report received in New York.

Landslides, triggered by flash floods in the region, have caused significant human losses and infrastructure damages, creating an acute situation for the people.

The report said that the Pakistani continents from the Southern Sector of MONUSCO remain in the forefront to provide life-saving drugs and other relief materials to the authorities in the afflicted areas.