Pakistani pink salt products attract buyers in Chinese market

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The popularity of Pakistani Himalayan pink salt products, including salt lamps and bath salt, has been growing in recent year in China, said Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider.

"Pakistan can further expand its export of salt products to China by enhancing its marketing and packaging," he said while addressing a webinar on the promotion of Pakistani pink salt jointly held recently by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

According to General Administration of Customs of China, Pakistani Himalayan pink salt to China reached $4,968,223 in 2021 and $5,747,492 in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 15.68 percent, which shows the gradually expanding market and promising prospects of pink salt exports to China.

The improvement in Pakistani can be attributed to a combination of factors, including increased awareness among Chinese consumers about the health benefits of pink salt, marketing campaigns, and the establishment of strong trade partnerships between Pakistani exporters and Chinese importers.

The rise in its exports has not only boosted the Pakistani salt industry but also provided a much-needed economic boost to the country. Increased demand has created new jobs in the mining and processing sectors, contributing to the overall growth of the local economy.

Ismail Suttar, chairman of Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) and president of Employers Federation of Pakistan, pointed out at webinar that as the popularity of pink salt continues to grow, the Pakistani government, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, is actively exploring ways to expand production capacity and improve infrastructure.

These efforts are aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the salt industry and maximizing its potential in meeting rising demand from China and other international markets.

Wang Zihai, Pakistan's Honorary Investment Counsellor in China, said at the webinar that pink salt lamp, a major product of Pakistan's export of pink salt to China, works like an air purifier, killing bacteria and removing dust, allergens, smoke, odors and mold spores. It can also be used as decoration and a night light to create a tranquil atmosphere, which is popular among Chinese consumers.

He added that besides lamps, BBQ salt, bath salt, and decorative salt are Pakistan's advantageous products which have huge potential in the Chinese market.

In the first half of this year, Pakistani Himalayan pink salt to China reached $2,694,493, a slight decrease of 5 percent compared with $2,839,582 during the same period of last year. To make up for the decline, about 30 companies from China and Pakistan further shared their views at the webinar to promote Pakistani pink salt export to China.

They agreed that to cater to the Chinese market, Pakistani salt exporters should take steps to ensure the quality and authenticity of their products; extensive quality control measures need to be implemented to maintain the high standards that Chinese consumers expect; in addition, efforts should be made to promote the unique characteristics of pink salt through various marketing channels, including social media platforms and trade shows.