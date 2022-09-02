UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Political Group Urges US To Boost Aid To Pakistan Amid Deadly Flooding

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Pakistani political group urges US to boost aid to Pakistan amid deadly flooding

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A prominent political group of Pakistani-American activists has called on the US Congress and Biden administration to pass a $13 billion aid package to provide desperately needed humanitarian assistance to Pakistan, which is battling the worst-ever floods.

Through its National Disaster Management Authority, the Pakistani Government – which has declared a national emergency – is leading the response in coordinating assessments and directing humanitarian relief to affected people.

More than 1,000 people have been killed and at least 33 million displaced from what the United Nations has characterized as a "monsoon on steroids." Approximately one-third of Pakistan is under water, as heavy rainfall since June has deluged the country.

The Atlantic Council, a Washington-based American think-tank, estimates flooding so far has caused $5.2bn in damages to Pakistan and will require $7.9bn in reconstruction costs. As flood waters move south, the situation is expected to deteriorate even further.

The Atlantic Council valued Pakistan's final damages from flooding in 2022 at around $17 billion, bringing the two-year total to a minimum of $30 billion. As climate change progresses, flooding crises in Pakistan are expected to grow.

The country contributes less than 1% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions yet continues to bear the brunt of climate related disasters year after year, it was pointed out.

"Pakistan faces one of its darkest hours today with a third of the country underwater. What is most tragic is that this year's floods , just like last year's, are a harbinger of worse climate related disasters to come," Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, Chairman of the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) said in a statement.

"The American-Pakistani community urges the United States to come to the aid of the people of Pakistan as a signal of its continued leadership in providing humanitarian assistance in times of need." In a letter to President Biden and select members of Congress, APPAC urged significant and immediate relief for the people of Pakistan. APPAC also urged the U.S. to work with Pakistan to prepare the nation for more devastation, which is now a continuous threat due to climate change.

So far, the U.S. has pledged just $30 million in aid after the flooding but the scale of devastation far outweighs the funding offered, APPAC said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Flood Water United States June Congress Gas From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

14 minutes ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

2 hours ago
 PM to visit GB to review rescue, relief efforts to ..

PM to visit GB to review rescue, relief efforts today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.