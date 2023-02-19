Pakistani scholar co-authored book Graphene for Post-Moore Silicon Optoelectronics in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :A young Pakistani Ph.D scholar along with a Chinese research group at Zhejiang University, Hnagzhou, China has co-authored a book titled Graphene for Post-Moore Silicon Optoelectronics.

Dr. Ali Imran, a researcher at the school of Micro and Nano Electronics of the University and his group are focusing on graphene-based Bio-inspired Neuromorphic vision sensors.

They are putting their effort into the fabrication of the artificial human eye retina, which cannot distinguish the different colors, but can also see in the dark at night as well can directly look at the sun having high power ultraviolet rays.

These artificial eyes can be applied in particular intelligence, robotics, military vehicles, radars, Lidars, cameras, satellites, security, and facial recognition applications.

They have compiled the progress in this new research direction in their recently published book.

The book is full of the latest information about Graphene and its application for Neuromorphic computation and machine vision for researchers and university teachers.

Talking to the APP, Dr. Ali Imran, who is co-author of the book and is conducting research on Neuromorphic Devices at Hangzhou Global Technology and Innovation Center said that he was very happy that he was applying his research and knowledge to the progress and development of humanity, adding, Our research will make human life easier and more comfortable.

At the same time, it is my honour to make Pakistan and China's relationship stronger through my research contribution, he said.

Dr. Ali Imran endorsed that the young Pakistani researcher community in China will continue their efforts forÂ technology development in Pakistan.