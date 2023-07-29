Open Menu

Pakistani Squad Receives Standing Ovation At Opening Ceremony Of World University Games In Chengdu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Pakistani squad receives standing ovation at opening ceremony of World University Games in Chengdu

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistani squad entered the stadium amongst loud clapping and standing ovation at the opening ceremony of International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games in Chengdu, China.

A six-member woman squad, comprising five athletes and one official are representing Pakistan in the FISU World University Games.

"Proud moment to have the Pakistani delegation enter the stadium amongst loud clapping and standing ovation at the opening ceremony of FISU World University Games, Chengdu. The ceremony is being graced by President Xi himself," Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque tweeted.

The ambassador attended the opening ceremony of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

Also known as Universiade, the 12-day sports extravaganza officially opened in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Friday night, as declared by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Postponed twice due to COVID-19 concerns, the Summer Universiade is currently at the center of global attention.

The event, which runs from July 28 to August 8, has attracted around 6,500 athletes from over 113 countries and regions to participate across 18 disciplines.

