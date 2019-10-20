UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Stall Attracts Participants At Peking University's Culture Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 11:40 AM

Pakistani stall attracts participants at Peking University's culture festival

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistani handicrafts, cuisine with iconic dishes displayed at the Pakistani stall and cultural performance by Pakistani students enthralled the Chinese and international audience at the international culture festival organized by Peking University, Beijing.

Pakistan Ambassador of China, Ms. Naghmana Hashmi visited the Pakistani stall and appreciated Pakistani students for representing our handicrafts and culture during the festival.

Ambassador Hashmi remarked that young Pakistani students studying in China were projecting soft image of the country by participating in the international cultural event.

"Our students are setting examples by securing top positions during their studies and showing talent in the cultural events," she added.

She expressed the confidence that these students would become a valuable asset for the country in the future and also introduce a positive image of the country among the multicultural community.

This year marks the 16th International Culture Festival held by the Peking University with the theme of "A World without Borders | The Future is Now".

This year's festival featured various events focused on innovations in science and technology, technological progress and creating possibilities for a brighter future.

Within this framework, the festival included several new events such as PKU Geeklab Special Experiences which allowed students to interact with cutting-edge technology; the Youth Forum which discussed important issues facing youth; and Wonderful Dreams in the Garden, a fascinating art exhibition focused on the contrast between light and shadows.

The participants got a chance to "travel" through different countries, taste their food, took part in different workshops saw their national dances and listened to their songs.

The students organized workshops, presented iconic dishes of their respective countries and engaged the participants in entertaining activities.

The university organized other international events throughout the year including the Musical academy Award 2019 that took place in July, and a series of activities that ran run through October such as the Geek Star Salons, International Student Chinese Speech Contest, Borges's "Atlas" in Beijing, and the Sino-Nepalese Folk Art Exchange Exhibition.

The last event for the day, the Top 10 International Students Singing Competition took place in the evening.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exchange China Student Young Beijing Progress July October 2019 Event Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

11 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

13 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

13 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.