Pakistani Student Sweeping Prizes In Mechanics Wishes To Improve National Manufacture

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A Pakistani student Muhammad Adnan has won more than 20 prizes in mechanical engineering competitions and applied for six patents within four years while he learned at Sanming University in China.

The unusual achievements have paid off with an admission letter from Tsinghua University in June that will further support Adnan in his academic pursuit.

"Nowadays, China is the hub of manufacturing, design, and technology. Personally, I want to promote Chinese manufacturing style and in future establish my own firm in collaboration with Chinese counterparts. As the situation of the manufacturing industry in Pakistan is not that good, it is an opportunity for me to do something about it", Adnan said.

"To achieve the lofty ambitions I hold for myself, it is essential to complete postgraduate in Tsinghua University that allows me to maximize my professional skills, knowledge base and expertise," he added.

In the past four years, Adnan has participated in competitions of Mechanical Innovation, National Robotics, 3D design, Honda Electrical and Fuel car, and Green design etc. His design of Eco Bike parking once honored him with multiple awards, according to a news report published by China Economic Net (CEN) here on Wednesday.

Adnan stated that the experience was truly eye-opening that allowed him to learn about the design and modeling while taking into concern environment protection.

The energetic young man also excels in composition contest, oratorical contest and even dragon boat championship. "After all, I can say without doubt that these were my best four years of my life," Adnan said while expressing thankfulness to Sanming University that has offered him abundant opportunities.

Adnan has been to over more than 12 cities in five different provinces of China. The city of Xi'an, one of the Four Great Ancient Capitals of China, is most attractive for him. "I liked the way they preserved the old history and architecture and emerged it with modern city." In his view, China is a peaceful place where everything works with advanced technology, including well-scheduled Bullet trains, subways, App-based Didi Taxi, and shared bicycles that are meant to reduce carbon emission and improve the health of people.

Adnan said, "I only take my phone when I go out because everything can be done by phone such as paying money, ordering food. It's so convenient." As a foreigner who has witnessed everything that happened during the pandemic period in China, Adnan held the opinion that China has demonstrated the best measurement possible to get control over the pandemic.

Adnan recalled, "When the pandemic first hit Wuhan, I have to admit that I was both worried and scared, but our school teachers and officials, along with the city government personally monitored our safety and security, which gave us a sense of safety and security."

