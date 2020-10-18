UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Students Bag Prizes At Silk Road & Young Dreams Awards In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) ::Pakistani students showcased their talent and won prizes in the speech, photography, music, singing and sand painting competitions during the annual 3rd Silk Road and Young Dreams Award Ceremony held here.

The ceremony hosted by Silk Road Cities Alliance, China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development, Beijing Belt and Road Cooperative Community and Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of Renmin University was attended by participants from more than 30 countries.

Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ahmed Farooq graced the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.

Muhammad Ali Asad from Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) served as the judge of speech competition.

The contestants from Pakistan, as usual, rocked and won hearts of the viewers of this platform through their speeches, singing, music and art work.

The students from Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) managed to secure a few positions in different categories.

In speech competition, Danish Yaqoob from Pakistan bagged the first prize while Abdul Rehman, a student from PECB secured third position.

Maaz Ali Nadeem, a student of PECB won the most popular award in photography competition while Areeba Ali and Thembekile, students from PECB secured the excellence of music and speech contest awards.

Moreover, students from PECB were among the team which read the Health Declaration on the platform of Silk Road and Young Dreams.

This year, all the competitions were held online in the wake of Covid-19 with a theme of Health amidst this pandemic.The participants from across the world took part enthusiastically in the annual contest and spread colours with their enlightened thoughts and performance in all categories.

