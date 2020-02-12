Pakistani students cheer China in fight against coronavirus epidemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Ever since the novel coronavirus pneumonia broke out in China, an outpouring of inspiring, loving messages has been sent, and a great many warm deeds have been done, by Pakistani students who studied, or are studying in China, to show their support to the Chinese people amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

A couple of weeks ago, Pakistani doctor Muhammad Usman Janjua, who obtained his masters degree from Central South University in Hunan province, formally applied to go to Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, to treat coronavirus patients, according to China Daily.

Pakistani students who are currently studying at Chinese universities such as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, South China University of Technology and China University of Petroleum, posted videos on social media, sharing how they have been taken care of by their universities, introducing how China is making all-out efforts to fight the virus outbreak to the general Pakistani public, as well as clearing up some misleading reports on the epidemic by some Pakistani media outlets.

A Pakistani woman who is visiting Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu province, where her husband is pursuing his doctorate, posted a video on social media, in which she explained how effectively the Chinese government is coping with the virus outbreak and how well the Pakistani students are being looked after, so as to dispel the concerns of her country's people.

Meanwhile, Pakistani students currently studying in China are proactively approaching the media outlets in their home country, giving interviews to narrate what is really going on in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

I believe the Chinese government, medical workers and scientists will definitely achieve victory in the battle against the epidemic, said a Pakistani student who goes by the Chinese name Han Bo and is doing his doctorate in the Wuhan-based China University of Geosciences, during a recent interview with Economic Daily.

In addition, he created a piece of engraved work featuring the characters for Wuhan jiayou, meaning Stay strong, Wuhan in English, to boost Chinese people's morale in the ongoing battle.