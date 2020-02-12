UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Students Cheer China In Fight Against Coronavirus Epidemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:50 AM

Pakistani students cheer China in fight against coronavirus epidemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Ever since the novel coronavirus pneumonia broke out in China, an outpouring of inspiring, loving messages has been sent, and a great many warm deeds have been done, by Pakistani students who studied, or are studying in China, to show their support to the Chinese people amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

A couple of weeks ago, Pakistani doctor Muhammad Usman Janjua, who obtained his masters degree from Central South University in Hunan province, formally applied to go to Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, to treat coronavirus patients, according to China Daily.

Pakistani students who are currently studying at Chinese universities such as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, South China University of Technology and China University of Petroleum, posted videos on social media, sharing how they have been taken care of by their universities, introducing how China is making all-out efforts to fight the virus outbreak to the general Pakistani public, as well as clearing up some misleading reports on the epidemic by some Pakistani media outlets.

A Pakistani woman who is visiting Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu province, where her husband is pursuing his doctorate, posted a video on social media, in which she explained how effectively the Chinese government is coping with the virus outbreak and how well the Pakistani students are being looked after, so as to dispel the concerns of her country's people.

Meanwhile, Pakistani students currently studying in China are proactively approaching the media outlets in their home country, giving interviews to narrate what is really going on in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

I believe the Chinese government, medical workers and scientists will definitely achieve victory in the battle against the epidemic, said a Pakistani student who goes by the Chinese name Han Bo and is doing his doctorate in the Wuhan-based China University of Geosciences, during a recent interview with Economic Daily.

In addition, he created a piece of engraved work featuring the characters for Wuhan jiayou, meaning Stay strong, Wuhan in English, to boost Chinese people's morale in the ongoing battle.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Social Media Student Doctor Wuhan Nanjing Bo Women Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Railways’ business plan will be implemented, SC ..

14 minutes ago

Football stars of future set for showdown at Under ..

29 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 February 2020

2 hours ago

UAE Press: MoE&#039;s plan to scrap homework to fr ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.