Pakistani students impressed by Chinese Ganqian culture

BEIJING, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese Bridge Summer Camp sponsored by Sino-Foreign Language Cooperation and Exchange Center of Ministry of education and organized by Jiangxi University of Science and Technology, was held online in Nanchang.

"It's my great pleasure to join the 2021 Chinese Bridge Summer Camp. From this event, I learned more about China's amazing culture, Chinese modern and advanced technology, which showed me different prosperous faces of China." China and Pakistan are iron friends and I hope my country will be better and better like China," Muhammad Talha, a Pakistani student in China, who participated in the whole session of the "Chinese Bridge"online exchange program "Ganqian Chinese Culture Summer Camp" and acted as an English interpreter in the cloud live broadcasts, said.

The camp attracted more than 100 young students from various Pakistani universities, including University of Sahiwal, University of Central Punjab, etc. Some students who have just graduated from Punjab University also attended the event, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

From the end of July to the beginning of August, the students learned Chinese language, cross-border e-commerce through online live-broadcasting courses, recorded courses and MOOCs on relative platforms.

They also traveled through cloud live broadcasts to experience local Chinese culture. Through multi-module and multi-form language and cultural activities, they are profoundly impressed by the unique local Chinese culture.

Aslan Aziz, a graduate from Punjab University, has a special attachment to the program. This summer camp fulfilled his dream to learn more about China and visit Ganzhou online.

Faiza Afzal was most amazed by Guanxi Closed House, a 195-year-old mansion in Ganzhou, China and quite interested in history and ancient architecture.

This mansion represents the tradition of ancient Chinese architecture. My wish is to visit it physically and learn more about Chinese architecture, he added.

The Chinese Bridge online camp aims to carry forward the initiative of Chinese language is a bridge, the world is one family.

More Pakistani students rushed to express their satisfaction with the event, their amazement and love for Chinese culture, and their hope to contribute to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor after studying in China.