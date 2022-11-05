UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Students Participate In Beijing Central Axis Cycling Tour

Published November 05, 2022

BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The students from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Jordan and other countries along the Belt and Road studying at Beijing Jiaotong University participated in a cycling tour of the city's central axis.

The central axis is a north-south line running through the center of the Chinese capital, according to China.org.com.

The cycling route linked major sightseeing spots along the central axis, including Yongding Gate, Zhengyang Gate, Tian'anmen, the Palace Museum, Jingshan Mountain, Bell Tower, and Drum Tower.

The tour is aimed at overseas students to better understand the history and culture of Beijing's central axis.

According to the organizer of the tour, the activity was intended for improving overseas students' understanding of Chinese culture, so that they can contribute to cultural exchanges among Chinese and other nations and enhance the cordial relations of people around the world.

