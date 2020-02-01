UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Students Stranded In Urumqi Get Extension In Visa

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Pakistani students stranded in Urumqi get extension in visa

BEIJING, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistani students and community members stranded in Urumqi owing to non-availability of flights in view of the new coronavirus outbreak in China have been granted an 11-day visa extension by the Chinese authorities.

All of them have been provided hotel accommodation and food will be made available for them till the flights resume between Urumqi and Islamabad, according to official sources here on Saturday.

“The Chinese authorities in Beijing and Urumqi are fully cooperating and assuring that all our nationals including students and traders who are currently stranded in Urumqi are being provided accommodation, food and healthcare,” according to a senior official of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

The embassy officials are also in contact with them in Urumqi so were the Chinese authorities and as of now there is absolutely no problem and difficulty being faced by these stranded people.

Meanwhile, some students via social media posts have appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Embassy Beijing and the Chinese government for providing them support and help.

“We all are at safe place and highly indebted to Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing and government of China for providing accommodation and food to all Pakistani community in Urumqi, they said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Social Media Hotel Urumqi Beijing Visa All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

11 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

11 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

12 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.