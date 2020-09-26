Pakistani students take online Chinese Proficiency Test to pursue research dreams

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) ::Sichuan Normal University (SICNU), China has held the first online Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK) or Chinese Proficiency Test amid the COVID-19 outbreak for international students to pursue their research dreams.

As per Liu Tianhao, a Pakistani student from SICNU, the Chinese Proficiency Test empowered him to explore China, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Saturday.

He said, "Mastering local languages will enrich your experience in foreign countries. "Each language is beautiful with its history and content, so are urdu and Chinese," he added.

According to SICNU, while doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control, they spare no efforts in the normalization of HSK.

"We take HSK as an opportunity to vigorously develop international students' education at all levels, so as to create a new landscape in international Chinese education," said an official from SICNU.

The candidates of this online HSK are from Pakistan, Austria, Russia, South Korea, Laos, the United States, Japan, Singapore and some other countries, SICNU noted.

Most of the examinees are from colleges and universities in Sichuan, China; a small number of social examinees are from the Consulate General of Singapore in Chengdu, a well-known foreign enterprise, etc.

HSK, translated as the Chinese Proficiency Test used in China, is the standardized test of Standard Chinese (a type of Mandarin Chinese) language proficiency of China for non-native speakers such as foreign students and overseas Chinese.

The test is administered by Hanban, an agency of the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China.