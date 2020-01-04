UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Students Urged To Boost Learning Abilities During US Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

Pakistani students urged to boost learning abilities during US visit

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, Friday told a visiting group of 98 Pakistani students to make best use of their stay in the United States (US) by enhancing their learning abilities, capacity building and active engagement with the local community.

The students are here under the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme (Global-UGRAD), which works under the aegis of US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Since its inception 10 years ago, the programme has supported over 2,000 young leaders from across Pakistan.

Participants of this year's programme hail from different areas of Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA and belong to multifarious academic fields ranging from engineering, business, medicine and social sciences.

The students will go to 58 different host institutions in 31 states across the United States.

Ambassador Asad Khan, who hosted a luncheon for the student at the Pakistani embassy in Washington, expressed the hope that this programme would help polish their professional and leadership skills.

The students will go to 58 different host institutions in 31 states across the United States.

Mary Kirk, Director of the Office of Academic Exchange Programs and Kerri Hannan, Director of the South and Central Asia Press and Public Diplomacy Office at the Bureau of Educational and Cultural affairs, were also in attendance, as the programme marked its 10th anniversary.

Both thanked the Ambassador for welcoming the participants of the programme. They briefed the Ambassador and the participants about the programme and its history.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khan briefed the students on a range of vital foreign policy issues. He pointed out that educational exchanges were an important component of the seven decades of US-Pakistani bilateral relationship.

The Pakistani envoy was confident that the long-standing relationship would be fortified in the years to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business FATA Washington Student Young Hail United States From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 January 2020

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

11 hours ago

Senate to meet on Monday

11 hours ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

11 hours ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.