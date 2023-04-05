Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Textile Merchants Explore Chinese Market

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Pakistani textile merchants explore Chinese market

BEIJING, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan has been exporting cotton and yarn to China for 40 to 50 years and now Pakistani textile merchants are trying to develop exports of fabrics and ready-made garments, said Usman Saeed, head of the China operations of a Pakistani textile company.

Talking to media at the Intertextile Expo held in Shanghai, Usman said the international textile exhibition provided a platform to showcase Pakistani products.

Pakistani exhibitors can also benefit from the state-of-the-art technologies and trends from their Chinese counterparts, he added.

Usman hoped that more Chinese enterprises would participate in the upcoming 4th International Textile Expo to be held in Karachi next month for technical and professional exchanges, CEN reported on Wednesday.

There will be products ranging from raw materials to finished goods at the expo that are competitive in price and quality all around the world, he added.

Pakistan is a leading textile country with a production capacity spanning the whole industrial chain. Most of its textile products are exported to Europe and America. Usman's company has also contributed to Pakistan's textile exports by manufacturing for international sports brands. Believing that China's large population, with its diverse tastes, could make room for many products, the company started its business in China in 2016 by opening an office in Dongguan, Guangdong.

Usman sees a golden opportunity to tap the Chinese market, where dying and processing policies are becoming more stringent. With the development of high technology, the rising labor cost in China has challenged the development of the labor-intensive textile manufacturing industry.

Pakistani men's garments export to China increased by nearly 33% in 2022 and its T-shirt export to China reached $ 5.53 million in the first two months of 2023, up 106% compared with the same period in 2022.

The figures boost confidence in Pakistan's ailing textile industry, which is teetering on the brink of default, and highlight its pillar status and potential, said Usman.

It only takes seven days to export textiles by land from Pakistan to China with zero tariffs. Usman and his team are working hard to make the most of these huge benefits. "We have Chinese technicians working with us in our Pakistani factory to produce fabrics that meet Chinese standards. We hope that in the near future, more fabrics and garments produced by Chinese standards can be exported to China and around the world," Usman concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Technology Sports Exports Business Europe China Company Dongguan Shanghai Same Price 2016 Gold Market Textile Cotton Media All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

2 hours ago
 DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight fr ..

DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca

2 hours ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

2 hours ago
 Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in A ..

Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.