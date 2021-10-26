Pakistani traders attend Textile Merchandising Conference, Keqiao, Shaoxing China

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Two Pakistani textile traders have participated in the 2021 World Textile Merchandising Conference opened in Keqiao district, Shaoxing, East China's Zhejiang province.

Abdullah Afridi, a well known garment and textile exporter based in Keqiao participated in the conference along with a fellow businessman Mahmood Khan told APP that the conference would act as a bridge for international cooperation and bring new opportunities to the textile industry.

Jiang Nianwei, has been named as Executive President and Head of Pakistan Branch, Shaoxing Keqiao Textile City Overseas Market Promotion Association.

Chief Coordinator, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturer and Exporters Association (PRGMEA), Shaikh Shafiq Jhokwala participated in the conference from Karachi via video message.

He said that the Chinese textile traders could benefit from Pakistani market and import garments owing to its good quality and reasonable price.

This year's textile merchandising conference to be continued till October 29 will be themed on digital technology and green development.

Keqiao, a district with the most complete textile industry chain, the strongest textile production capacity, and China Textile City, is the world's largest textile distribution center.

Founded in the 1980s, China Textile City is the first professional market with "China" in its title.

The market area has expanded to 3.9 million square meters, with more than 28,000 business rooms, 40,000 kinds of products, 30,000 registered operators, and more than 6,000 foreign purchasers.

"The conference has become a signature event of Keqiao and valuable intellectual property of Shaoxing," said a senior director of China Textile City.

"This year, the topics are digital economy and carbon neutrality." Over 60 textile brands from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan and South Korea are taking part via online and offline in the conference.

