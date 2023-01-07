Pakistani traders display handicrafts at Industry Fair in China

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistani traders showcased high-end Pakistani handicrafts at the 7th Sanya International Cultural Industry Fair (SICIF) held in the coastal city of Sanya, Hainan, China.

"Our expectation from this Fair is to get wholesale buyers who can do business with us in the future," said Abdul Basit Khan, CEO of Pak Link Enterprises.

The fair, held last week, brought together global cultural industry resources and tourism products, highlighting their role in trading and creating an important platform for more cultural exports, CEN reported.

A Pakistan Pavilion was also set up at the fair where products with Pakistani characteristics like wood crafts, onyx, cashmere, handmade rugs and shawls shined and attracted a large number of Chinese visitors.

Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, China, Dr. Diyar Khan represented Pakistan at the fair and introduced Pakistani handicrafts and cultural items at Pakistani stalls and Pakistan's relations with China, particularly the province of Hainan.

Abdul Basit Khan said, "Every year Hainan sees millions of people visit, so we hope that through this window we can display Pakistani products and get good results." He said that the main goal for the fair was not just the four days because they could continue to do business with customers they met here.

The 7th SICIF attracted more than 260 cultural and tourism enterprises from 32 countries and regions - including Pakistan, Nepal, Iran, Yemen, and Afghanistan - to participate in the exhibition, displaying more than 40,000 trendy cultural goods and services.

As many as 13 cooperation contracts in the cultural and tourism industry were inked worth more than 2.7 billion.