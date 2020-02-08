UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Volunteer Active In Epidemic Prevention In Shanghai, China

Faizan Hashmi 23 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 10:50 AM

Pakistani volunteer active in epidemic prevention in Shanghai, China

BEIJING, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) ::Having his goggles, mask and rubber gloves ready, Mansoor Alam, a 26-year-old Pakistani young man living in Waigang, Jiading and fluent in Chinese, has been volunteering at his local Shanghai Zhuangyuan residential community.

He has been handing out brochures door-to-door to local residents and informing them of basic medical tips, such as going to designated hospitals promptly if they have any fever, coughing or other symptoms, according to China Daily.

Mansoor has also worked at the service hall of the residential community and at an exit of a national highway, taking the temperatures and registering personal details of people returning to Shanghai.

His bilingual skills won a thumbs-up from the community, one of the most concentrated residential areas for foreigners in Waigang, where over 20 foreigners from Australia, Canada, and South Korea have been living.

Mansoor is not new to China. He was a postgraduate student from Xi'an in Northwest China and has been working at an equipment technology company and living in Waigang for two years. He is well adjusted to life in China and was eager to help local and foreign residents at this difficult time.

"China and Pakistan have always been good friends and we should help our friends when they are in need," Mansoor said.

"The Spring Festival is special and meaningful for me. I hope everyone can get together and overcome the virus," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Australia China Canada Student Company Young Shanghai Man South Korea From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.