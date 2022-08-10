Pakistani volunteer assists anti epidemic efforts in Yiwu, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A well-known Pakistani businessman Ashraf Hussain is assisting Yiwu' anti-epidemic force as a volunteer for a couple of days, which is appreciated by Chinese and foreigners around China.

Wearing a full protective kit and a face shield, Ashraf rendered his service in the Choujiang local community where he lives. His tasks were to guide foreigners and Chinese in registration and following the rules on the side.

Ashraf Hussain has been doing business in Yiwu city, for the past 20 years and has also been volunteering for the Pakistani community in Yiwu city for the past 15 years.

He is closely coordinating with the local municipal government and Yiwu foreign office to help Pakistanis and other foreigners as well.

"I'm living here for the past 20 years and witnessed China's competence and success in fighting against COVID-19.

I'm very happy to help foreigners and my Chinese brothers and sisters. The reason is very simple, as we Pakistanis consider China as our second home. Therefore, we care like family", he told China Economic Net.

The local city government and Pakistani community are acknowledging the valuable services of Ashraf Hussain, who is one of the prominent service providers to the Pakistani community in this city.

"My main responsibilities were to maintain order in the queue, problem with health QR code, translation and also solve other relevant problems in a timely manner", Ashraf mentioned.

He believes that taking on such kinds of responsibilities helps experts get more understanding of local culture and one may adjust easily to the new living environment.