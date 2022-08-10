UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Volunteer Assists Anti Epidemic Efforts In Yiwu, China

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Pakistani volunteer assists anti epidemic efforts in Yiwu, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A well-known Pakistani businessman Ashraf Hussain is assisting Yiwu' anti-epidemic force as a volunteer for a couple of days, which is appreciated by Chinese and foreigners around China.

Wearing a full protective kit and a face shield, Ashraf rendered his service in the Choujiang local community where he lives. His tasks were to guide foreigners and Chinese in registration and following the rules on the side.

Ashraf Hussain has been doing business in Yiwu city, for the past 20 years and has also been volunteering for the Pakistani community in Yiwu city for the past 15 years.

He is closely coordinating with the local municipal government and Yiwu foreign office to help Pakistanis and other foreigners as well.

"I'm living here for the past 20 years and witnessed China's competence and success in fighting against COVID-19.

I'm very happy to help foreigners and my Chinese brothers and sisters. The reason is very simple, as we Pakistanis consider China as our second home. Therefore, we care like family", he told China Economic Net.

The local city government and Pakistani community are acknowledging the valuable services of Ashraf Hussain, who is one of the prominent service providers to the Pakistani community in this city.

"My main responsibilities were to maintain order in the queue, problem with health QR code, translation and also solve other relevant problems in a timely manner", Ashraf mentioned.

He believes that taking on such kinds of responsibilities helps experts get more understanding of local culture and one may adjust easily to the new living environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Business China Guide May Family Government

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.