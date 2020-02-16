UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Volunteers To Join Anti-virus Fight In Shanghai, China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:50 PM

Pakistani volunteers to join anti-virus fight in Shanghai, China

BEIJING Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Muhammad Mansoor Alam Khan, a 26-year-old from Pakistan, started distributing masks and manuals on the epidemic prevention to locals as a volunteer in Shanghai to control coronavirus outbreak.

Putting on a mask, a pair of goggles and a protective suit, Khan began distributing masks and manuals on the epidemic prevention to locals, before heading to a highway checkpoint to help inspect vehicles entering Shanghai, local media reported.

He took body temperatures of drivers and passengers and reminded them to scan a QR code to register their physical conditions.

"Few people can tell that I am a foreigner since I'm well-armed. They are astonished and often express their gratitude to me when they find out," Khan said.

Khan came to China in 2015 for a master's degree in electric engineering at Xi'an Jiaotong University. After graduation in 2018, he found a job as an engineer in Shanghai and stayed.

Nearly 20 foreigners live in the same community as Khan in Waigang Township of Jiading District. The young man has become a coordinator between the community workers and foreign residents.

"Some occasionally question me about taking their body temperatures, and I'll explain to them that early detection is the most effective method to prevent further transmission of the virus," Khan said.

His presence also motivated local volunteers. "Other volunteers are happy that I joined them. I think my presence makes them feel that they are not alone and that many are standing along with Chinese people to combat the epidemic," said Khan.

Data from local authorities showed over 58,000 people have joined volunteer organizations in Shanghai. They are an important force in China's community-based prevention and control, shouldering a range of important tasks.

Khan decided to stay in Shanghai after much consideration during the Spring Festival. "It's no big deal. China has given me a good education, job and cozy life. It is the least I can do to pay back," said Khan. "China is my second home and it now needs me." His family also supports his decision. "Both my sisters are doctors, and they always stay in the hospital to take care of patients during festivals," said Khan. "My father always said helping others is the best path to happiness." "I think the Chinese government is doing the best and providing the best solutions available at the moment," said Khan. "We foreign residents should support and stand together with China. Let's knock out this virus together." Looking ahead, Khan said going out for hotpot would be on top of his agenda after the epidemic. "I believe I'll stay in China for the rest of my life."

