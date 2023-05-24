UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Wheat Scientists Attend Annual Meeting Of 'China-Pakistan Joint Lab'

Published May 24, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A six-member delegation of senior wheat scientists from Pakistan participated in a 10-day training and attended the first annual meeting of the 'China-Pakistan Joint Lab in China'.

Counselor of Science and Technology at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Khan Muhammad Wazir who represented the Pakistan Embassy in the annual meeting, informed APP on Wednesday that the 'China-Pakistan Joint Lab' on Wheat Molecular Breeding was recently established with the support of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) of China.

He said, "A branch of the Lab has been established in the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), Beijing while another branch of the Joint Lab is being established in Quaid-i-Azam University, Pakistan." "The Joint Lab will conduct collaborative research on molecular breeding, test and select Chinese germplasm in Pakistan, train scientists and technical people from Pakistan, and will organize workshops.

" "The collaboration is expected to develop new wheat varieties with high yield and disease resistant and to enhance the capacity of wheat breeders and technical people," he informed.

During the recently held visit, the researchers met with senior Chinese scientists and paid visits to the wheat production systems in three different provinces including national and provincial wheat research programs of China, farmers fields, and China's corporate farming system.

The Science and Technology Wing of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing facilitated the visit and provided logistic support, Muhammad Wazir added.

