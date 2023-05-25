UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Wheat Scientists Attend Annual Meeting Of China-Pakistan Joint Lab

Published May 25, 2023

Pakistani wheat scientists attend annual meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Lab

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A six-member delegation of senior wheat scientists from Pakistan participated in a 10-day training and attended the first annual meeting of the China-Pakistan Joint Lab in China.

Counsellor of Science and Technology at the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Khan Muhammad Wazir informed APP that the China-Pakistan Joint Lab on Wheat Molecular Breeding is recently established with the support of China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

He said that a branch of the Lab has been established in the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), Beijing while another branch of the Joint Lab is being established in Quaid-i-Azam University, Pakistan.

The Joint Lab will conduct collaborative research on molecular breeding, test and select Chinese germplasm in Pakistan, train scientists and technical people from Pakistan and will organize workshops.

The collaboration is expected to develop new wheat varieties with high yield and disease resistance and to enhance the capacity of wheat breeders and technical people.

During the recently held visit, the researchers met with senior Chinese scientists and paid visits to the wheat production system in three different provinces including national and provincial wheat research programs of China, farmers fields and China corporate farming system.

He added that the Science and Technology Wing of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing facilitated the visit and provided logistic support.

