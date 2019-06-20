Pakistani writers, poets' delegation visits Beijing, Tianjin

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A four-member delegation led by Director General, Pakistan academy of Letters, Dr. Rashid Hameed is currently visiting China to further enhance cooperation in the field culture and literature between the two countries.

The delegation arrived here on the invitation of Chinese Writers Association also included renowned poet Amjad islam Amjad, Dr. Abdul Karim Soomro, and Ms. Bushra Farrukh.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid in a meeting held at the Pakistan Embassy Beijing briefed the delegation about Pakistan-China relations and highlighted that both countries were enhancing cooperation in the fields of arts, broadcasting, films, publications, sports, museums, people-to-people exchanges and cultural linkages.

He said that an exhibition of original artifacts from Pakistan representing Gandhara Civilization was on display at the National Museum of China, Beijing.

Ambassador Khalid informed the delegation that publishing houses in Pakistan and China were being encouraged to translate and print literary classics so that the people of the two countries can appreciate each other's rich culture.

The delegation members briefed the Ambassador about their visit to China stating that they would continue to project the culture and literature of Pakistan through their cooperation with Chinese Writers Association and academics.

During their visit, the delegation would meet the Chinese writers association and academics in Beijing and Tianjin.

They would also visit the famous cultural and historic sites in Beijing including the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven and the National Museum of China.

It may be mentioned here that the cooperation between the Pakistan Academy of Letters and Writers Association of China is under the Executive Programme of the Cultural Cooperation Agreement which was signed between the two countries in February 2018.