Pakistanis In China Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr With Religious Fervor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Pakistanis in China celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor

BEIJING, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :The Pakistani community living in the Chinese Capital on Tuesday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal and fervor.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque along with diplomats, officials, businessmen, traders, teachers and students offered Eid prayers at Pakistan Embassy mosque.

The ambassador also exchanged Eid greetings with the countrymen at the end of the prayers.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Local Muslims, and the diplomats and students from Islamic countries including Indonesia, Egypt, Sudan, Malaysia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh etc offered Eid prayers amid tight Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

Muslims in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Gansu province, Qinghai province and other parts of the country also celebrated the Eid ul Fitr festival with traditional zeal.

The emphasis was on family reunions, meeting friends, enjoying meals and wearing new clothes.

China is home to about 20 million Muslims from more than 10 ethnic minorities. The largest group is the Hui minority, which mainly hails from northwest China's Ningxia Hui and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous regions.

