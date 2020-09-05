UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistanis In China Dream Big On International Trade

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Pakistanis in China dream big on international trade

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Waleed Zahid Kayani recently registered his own company, an international trade platform, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, to introduce more products from Pakistan to China and sell more Chinese goods overseas.

The 27-year-old Pakistani entrepreneur hatched the idea of opening the platform in July 2017. At the time, he was a four-month exchange student at a Japanese university and wanted to help customers buy things on their own more conveniently, China Daily reported on Saturday.

"China has large e-commerce platforms, like Taobao," he said.

"I would like to build a similar platform for Pakistanis, mainly for domestic and international trade." Within a year, Kayani and his friends had laid out specific plans to start their own business. With the help of authorities in Xi'an, he obtained a business license last month.

"Xi'an is like my hometown," Kayani said. "Living in the city with its conveniences makes me feel comfortable."Previously, I considered living in other places. But new environments bring new problems. In the end, I chose to stay in the city."Besides, many of my friends and teachers in the city will help and support me."

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business China Student Company Buy July 2017 From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 September 2020

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

10 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

12 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

12 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.