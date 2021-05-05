UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistanis In US Hail Grant Of Voting Rights To Overseas

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Pakistanis in US hail grant of voting rights to overseas

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Pakistani-Americans Wednesday enthusiastically welcomed Pakistan government's move to award voting rights to overseas Pakistanis in the next general elections, saying it was a "momentous moment." The news about the grant to Pakistani expatriates of the right to franchise spread fast among the community members soon after Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced it in Islamabad. The decision was taken at Tuesday's cabinet meeting, which was presided over by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"As an American, it gives me immense pleasure to learn about being able to vote in the Pakistani election," the head of American-Pakistani Political Action Committee (APPAC), Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, said in an interview with APP.

"As someone who grew up in Pakistan and still feels very close to our ancestral motherland, it gives me comfort that even living thousands of miles away we can take a part in the democratic process and have a say in electing the right candidates who will take our beloved country in the right direction and resolve so many of the issues that our fellow Pakistanis are dealing with back home," Dr.

Ijaz said.

Tahir Javed, founder of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus Foundation and Democratic leader, called the decision "Great news." "Overseas Pakistanis are more loyal to their homeland -- they always say 'yes' when there is a need," Javed added.

Johnny Bashir, president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, USA, said it was a "wonderful news." Bashir said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government had fulfilled a long-standing demand of the Pakistanis residing abroad, and hoped that action would follow on various other demands submitted to the government.

He urged the government to outline the details about how the decision to give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis would be implemented, especially the mechanism.

Shahid Raza Ranjha, secretary-general of PTI, New York, said he was "very happy" to hear the news.

Ranjha, who is a member of PTI's Duel National Right Committee, urged the government to push for the completion of legislative process on the ordinance that grants voting rights to overseas Pakistan.''

Related Topics

Election Pakistan USA Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Vote New York National University Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces protects regional stability, peac ..

17 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashk ..

47 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

47 minutes ago

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

1 hour ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

58 minutes ago

34 business centers sealed over Corona SOPs violat ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.