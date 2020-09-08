UrduPoint.com
Pakistanis, Kashmiris Are One: President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said Pakistanis and Kashmiris were one and would never apart as their hearts beat together.

The president, in a tweet, said, "Pakistan & Kashmiris are one & will never be apart. Our hearts beat together, feel together & we continue to struggle together.

Brutal oppression, that the world can clearly see is also a sign of weakness in the ranks of the Hindutva/Modi regime. Kashmir will be free Inshallah."He also tagged a combo of posters put at display in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and showing president and prime minister of Pakistan along with Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the eve of Defence Day of Pakistan.

These pictures were shared by "Let Kashmir Speak" on their twitter handle.\932

