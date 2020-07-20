UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Abid Ali Cleared Of Concussion After Warm-up Blow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Pakistan's Abid Ali cleared of concussion after warm-up blow

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been cleared of concussion after being hit on the helmet Sunday while playing in an intra-squad match on the tour of England, a team statement said.

Abid was fielding at forward short leg on the third day of four at Derby when he was struck by a Haider Ali flick off Mohammad Abbas.

He will now miss Sunday's fourth and final day as a precaution although the team doctor said he had shown no sign of concussion even after a scan.

"Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday's rest day," Dr Sohail Saleem said in a Pakistan Cricket board statement.

"He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal (findings)." But left-handed batsman Khushdil Shah, a Twenty20 specialist, has been ruled out for up to three weeks after suffering a fracture in his left thumb while batting during a training session on Saturday.

Khushdil, not playing in the ongoing intra-squad game, won't be available for the second four-day practice match, which also takes place in the Midlands town of Derby from July 24-27.

Pakistan are set to face England in a three-Test series that begins at Old Trafford on August 5 before concluding with two matches at south coast county Hampshire's Ageas Bowl headquarters.

They return to Old Trafford for three Twenty20 internationals with England at the Manchester ground from August 28 to September 1.

England are currently playing the West Indies in the ongoing second Test at Old Trafford as part of a three-match series that marks the return of international cricket from the coronavirus lockdown.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Fine Doctor Derby Manchester Mohammad Abbas Old Trafford Abid Ali July August September Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on Amir of Kuwait&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait Amir undergoes &quot;successful&quot; surge ..

3 hours ago

Ninety doctors from Al Jalila Children’s receive ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

5 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

6 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.