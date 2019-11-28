UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Agriculture Ministry's Delegation Visits Shantui Company In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan's Agriculture Ministry's delegation visits Shantui company in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of senior government officials from the Ministry of Agriculture of Pakistan visited Shantui Construction Machinery Company in Shandong province of China, aiming to inspect its advanced product technology and suitable supporting equipment to better serve the local agricultural development.

The person in charge of the import and export company and the relevant person in charge of the South Asian business Department were interviewed, according to local media on Thursday.

The delegation visited the assembly workshop of the bulldozer division, the track chassis branch company, the customer experience center, and the product test center.

They were amazed by Shantui's advanced technology and quality management. In the customer experience center, the delegation learned about the relevant configuration and performance parameters of Shantui's full hydraulic bulldozers, and successively boarded the 5G test rig for remote operation.

During the talks, the person in charge of the import and export company introduced Shantui 's development history and planning and Shantui 's development in Pakistan, focusing on the long history of cooperation between Shantui and the Ministry of Agriculture of Pakistan and its achievements as a model.

They hoped to make better use of Shantui 's rich experience and product advantages to make greater contributions to the agricultural development in Pakistan.

The delegation made a brief introduction to the conditions of agriculture in Pakistan, thanked Shantui for its long-term contribution to Pakistan's agricultural development fully recognized the excellent quality of Shantui products, and expressed its willingness to further strengthen cooperation.

It can contribute more to the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and China-Pakistan friendship.

