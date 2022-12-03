UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Azam Becomes Seventh Centurion In High-scoring England Test

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan's Azam becomes seventh centurion in high-scoring England Test

Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan skipper Babar Azam joined teammates Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq Saturday in scoring a century -- the seventh of the match following England's earlier four -- as the first Test looked headed for a draw in Rawalpindi.

Azam cracked a boundary towards cover off opposition skipper Ben Stokes to reach his eighth century off 126 balls, studded with 13 boundaries.

Pakistan, at 411-3, are in a strong position to reach 458 and avoid the follow-on in reply to England's mammoth first innings total of 657.

Shafique, 89 overnight, was the first to three figures earlier with a sharp single off Joe Root, while Haq -- who started the session on 90 -- followed with a boundary off the same bowler.

They both now have three Test centuries and successive hundreds at the venue, having also reached three figures against Australia in March this year.

Haq scored a ton in both innings against Australia, while Shafique scored a century in the second.

Haq was eventually out for 121, and Shafique 114.

Zak Crawley (122), Ben Duckett (107), Ollie Pope (108) and Harry Brook (153) scored centuries for England in their first innings.

The Rawalpindi pitch has been heavily criticised, with Pakistan cricket board chairman Ramiz Raja calling it a relic of "the dark ages".

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century Australia Rawalpindi Same Babar Azam Ben Duckett Imam-ul-Haq March Opposition

Recent Stories

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

11 minutes ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

37 minutes ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.