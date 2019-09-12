ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan's biggest political mistake was to get involved in others' wars and stressed that major decisions needed to be made in national interest.

Addressing the joint session of the parliament, the president blamed certain bad decisions in the past that incurred curse of terrorism to the country.

The president mentioned that giving refuge to millions of Afghan refugees was a an unprecedented example of hospitality and generosity in the world, however it adversely impacted the Pakistani economy.

"In view of these matters, I would like to highlight that all major decisions should be taken by keeping national interests supreme," he said.

The president said Pakistan was the world's seventh and the Muslim world's first nuclear power and stressed that the country's nuclear assets were a deterrent to the aggressive designs of its enemies.

The president said the nation was proud of its valiant armed forces that proved their mettle to the world by fighting a long, arduous war against terrorism.

He termed as auspicious the establishment of National Internal Security Committee and National Intelligence Committee and said that Pakistan was desirous of friendly relations with all its neighbours, and all other countries indiscriminately on the basis of impartiality, equality, mutual trust and shared interests.

He said a new era had begun under the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the domain of foreign policy.

On Afghanistan, he said there was no military solution to the conflict and Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan through political dialogue.

He termed Pakistan-China relations an expression of ideal friendship and mutual trust, which had translated into China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with potential of bright future for entire region.

He said the Pakistan-USA relations, which during the last few years witnessed a downturn due to trust deficit, underwent a positive trend after the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Washington D.C.

President Alvi said Pakistan's relations with Saudi Arabia were of paramount importance and mentioned that the country always fully supported Pakistan through thick and thin.

On Iran, he said the ties were also witnessing an upward trajectory and expressed gratitude to Turkey for always standing with Pakistan in difficult times.

He mentioned that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Russian Federation in the fields of economy, defence and culture.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan wanted closer economic, trade and investment relations with Europe and the European Union and termed recent agreement on Strategic Engagement Plan as welcome development.

He said Pakistan was playing a vibrant and proactive role at the United Nations and other international and regional organizations like Economic Coordination Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization and mentioned that Pakistan's brave soldiers would also continue to play their positive role in UN peacekeeping missions.