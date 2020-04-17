UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Consul General Assures Help To Virus-hit Community In A New York City Suburb

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

Pakistan's Consul General assures help to virus-hit community in a New York City suburb

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, has stepped up her contacts with Pakistani-American community members, holding a second virtual town hall with this week to assure them of her help and support as they struggle under strict lockdown conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, she reached out, through video-conferencing, this time to the community members in Long Island, a suburb of New York City, in which Dr. Mufti Mohammad Farhan, executive director of Islamic Center of Long Island (ICLI), Dr. Isma Chaudhry, chairperson of ICLI's board of Trustees, and Ammad Sheikh of the Muslims of Long Island, participated.

Counsellor Naeem Iqbal Cheema and Trade and Investment Counsellor Talat Mahmood also took part in the event, which was broadcast live on Facebook.

At the outset, the Consul General offered special prayers for the community members who have passed away due to COVID-19 and prayed for the speedy recovery of all who are affected by this disease, according to a press release issued by the consulate.

The Consul General briefed the participants on the efforts of the Consulate General to facilitate and assist the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the 24/7 emergency helpline and facilitation, as also special measures during the COVID-19 emergency.

Ms. Ayesha Ali urged the community and participants to utilize the online services and also highlighted the various tools of communication and information, including the website and social media forums, for more effective communication.

The participants thanked the Consul General for the work being done by the consulate, the press release said, adding that all participants resolved to work more closely and coordinate their efforts for rendering better services to the community.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook New York Muslim Event Mufti All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development carri ..

7 hours ago

OECD rallies efforts to weather COVID-19 crisis

7 hours ago

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

8 hours ago

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Dubai ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.