UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Cotton Yarn Exports To China Surged Due To Good Quality, Competitive Price: Cheng Xichong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China surged due to good quality, competitive price: Cheng Xichong

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China have increased substantially due to its good quality, competitive price and high demand particularly after signing of the second phase of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries, Cheng Xichong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Monday.

Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China have increased substantially, mainly due to the following four reasons. First, Pakistan's cotton yarn is of good quality and can be used as woven yarn or knitting yarn, especially combed yarn can be used to produce high-quality textiles.

Second, Pakistan's cotton yarn has price competitive advantage in the international market. Third, China is a textile giant, which needs to import a large quantity of high-quality cotton yarn.

Fourth and most importantly, China and Pakistan have signed the second phase Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which went into effect on December 1, 2019.

After the signing of the second phase FTA, the free trade rate between China and Pakistan has exceed 90%. As far as I know, Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China enjoy zero-tariff treatment, he said in his article published in China Economic Net (CEN).

Cheng, also a senior fellow of the Charhar Institute said, Pakistan is not only the fourth largest cotton producer, but also an important textile producer in the world and its textile is the pillar of export-oriented industries. I remember that in the past, China and many other countries in the world dispatched relevant experts to Pakistan to study its cotton planting experience and technology.

To maintain the status of traditional cotton growing country and textile producing country, and to keep cotton planting at an advanced level, he opined, there are two points worthy of great attention: First, the government should introduce good policies to make farmers have the consciousness and enthusiasm of planting cotton, and in particular, the government's policies should ensure that the farmers can make good money by planting cotton.

Second, the government should increase investment in scientific research, and strengthen scientific research and technological development for cotton planting. Only in this way, can the technology of cotton planting always be at the advanced level in the world. And only in this way, can Pakistan's exports of textile products and cotton yarn increase significantly.

He hoped Pakistan's export of cotton yarn and textiles would gradually form the scale, because economic theory suggests that when the export forms the scale, it will have the scale effect, further drive the development of cotton related industries and the development of the national economy of the whole country.

Pakistan's cotton yarn export to China surged in August. As data from China's General Administration of Customs shows, China imported 41.836 million US Dollars of cotton yarn from Pakistan in August 2020, which was 4.36 times that of the same period last year, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Import China Same Price Money August December 2019 2020 Market Textile Cotton From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Khorfakkan Literary Council, P ..

4 minutes ago

Why QLED is a superior format for TV viewing

12 minutes ago

Pakistan to allow TikTok after its management assu ..

15 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Maas Says Turkey's Latest ..

9 minutes ago

Police arrests drug peddler, liquor recovered

11 minutes ago

KP to promote tourism in merged districts, provide ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.