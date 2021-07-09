UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Cultural Relics On Display In Central China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Pakistan's cultural relics on display in central China

BEIJING, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A museum in central China's Hunan Province kicked off an exhibition displaying more than 220 pieces of cultural relics from 10 countries including China, Syria, Lebanon, Cambodia and Pakistan.

"Through the exhibition, we hope that visitors can appreciate the charm of the diverse cultures of Asian countries, and espy the exchange and integration of eastern and western civilizations in Asian countries," said Yu Yanjiao, curator of the exhibition.

The event, displaying the origin and development of Asian civilization, has attracted a large number of visitors.

Nouman Tahir, a Pakistani student in the provincial capital Changsha was visibly impressed by a pottery statue, a rare relic dating back to 3000 B.C. in Pakistan.

"I once saw it in a museum in Pakistan. This exhibition offers the Chinese audience a great opportunity to appreciate the beautiful Pakistani cultural relics, and I am very proud," said Tahir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Syria Exchange China Student Changsha Cambodia Lebanon Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

10 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

12 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

12 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.