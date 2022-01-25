UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Export Of Aquatic Products To China Exceeds $150 Million

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan's export of aquatic products to China exceeds $150 million

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :China's import of major aquatic products from Pakistan (HS Code 03) reached 153 million US Dollars in 2021, up 9.8 percent year on year, according to Chinese customs.

From ribbon fish, croakers, cuttle fish, to shrimp, crabs, and lobsters, China is the largest destination of Pakistan's aquatic export, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

"Fisheries is a big and emerging industry in Pakistan," said Dr. Saeed Murtaza Hasan Andravi, Director Animal Sciences Institute NARC, Islamabad. It accounts for less than one percent of GDP, but provides vast employment opportunities for under-developed in Pakistan.

Moreover, it can be a profitable profession and a promising means to earn foreign exchange.

Â Pakistani people are expecting more from the abundant aquatic resources, especially amid the pandemic. Data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics show that Pakistan exported $200 million of fish products in the first half of FY2021-22, up 3.18% year-on-year. "We can increase it to 1 billion Dollar," said Muhammad Zafar Kundi, Chairman of Pakistan Fisheries Export Association.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Import Dollar China From Industry Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th January 2022

2 hours ago
 AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

17 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

17 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

18 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.