UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Exports To China Up 41pc Last December

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan's exports to China up 41pc last December

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's exports to China crossed $312.33 million in December 2020, shows the official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

Exports increased by 41% on a year-on-year basis last December, according to GACC figures received by Pakistan.

Despite the epidemic of COVID-19, bilateral trade has increased significantly. Pakistan's exports stood at $312.33 million in December 2020, up 41 percent from $221 million in the same month of the previous year, which grew for six consecutive months, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Last month Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood announced via Twitter that Pakistan's export to China registered an increase of 30% in November 2020.

Pakistan made the highest gain in December 2020 when its export volume was $312.33 million against total exports to China.

Overall, from January to December 2020, China's imports from Pakistan counted $2.12 billion irrespective of COVID-19 that impacted fiscal 2020.

This year China's export to Pakistan decreased 4.95 percent amounting to $15.36 billion as compared to the previous year which was $ 16.17 billion.

The total volume of trade between China and Pakistan was decreased by 2.69 percent amounting to $17.49 billion as compared to 2019 which was $17.97 billion due to COVID-19.

In the fourth quarter, China's imports rose 44% from the previous year to $695.63 million, while the overall imports and exports in last quarter increased 4% amounting to $5.46 billion whereas in the last year it was $5.27 billion.

Among the growth of trade in major products between the two countries, textiles, seafood and agricultural products have increased year on year, which has promoted Pakistan's economic recovery and increased its exports to China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports China Twitter Same January November December 2019 2020 Commerce Textile From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Local Press: The path to UAE citizenship

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2021 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

10 hours ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.