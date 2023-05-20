Makkah Al-Mukarramah , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :By Syed Zahid Majeed A 138 dedicated personnel including 19 Moavineen, 67 medical experts and 52 staff officers from Ministry of Religious Affairs has arrived in Makkah Al-Mukarramah from Islamabad to offer round-the-clock assistance to the intending pilgrims.

The delegation received a warm welcome from the Pakistan Hajj mission staff.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established two hospitals in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah, where pilgrims can access medical facilities.

In addition, dispensaries have been set up in each residential sector, and doctors and paramedics have also been stationed at airports to serve pilgrims.

To ensure efficient healthcare provision in accordance with Saudi regulations, one doctor has been assigned for every one thousand pilgrims. This skilled team aims to provide seamless support and ensure the well-being of the pilgrims throughout their stay in Saudia.

The staff is well-prepared to address any health concerns, provide medical aid, and offer guidance to the pilgrims.

They are equipped to handle a wide range of medical issues, including diagnosing and treating common illnesses, injuries, and other health-related challenges that may arise during the pilgrimage.

Their presence around the clock underscores their commitment to being available at any time to cater to the needs of the pilgrims.

The medical mission and welfare staff will collaborate closely with local authorities, healthcare professionals, and support organizations to maximize the effectiveness of their services.

Their aim is to create a safe and supportive environment for the pilgrims, ensuring their health and well-being while they fulfill their religious obligations.

By providing round-the-clock assistance, this dedicated group of professionals seeks to enhance the overall experience of the intending pilgrims and contribute to a successful and memorable spiritual journey in Makkah Al Mukarramah.

The month long hajj flights operation of Government scheme Hujjaj would start arriving in Jeddah and Madina Munawara from May 21. Nearly 180,000 Pakistani pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj 2023.