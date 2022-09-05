UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Floods 'huge Catastrophe', Masood Khan Says, As He Seeks Help

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan's floods 'huge catastrophe', Masood Khan says, as he seeks help

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, has described the unprecedented floods in Pakistan as a "huge catastrophe" that called for multiplying efforts inside the country and also by the international community to help the country cope with the adverse impacts of climate change.

"We have had some national disasters in the past and we've had developed an apparatus but this apparatus was inadequate for this kind of calamity," he said on Fox news' Sunday programme 'On the Hill'.

Through its National Disaster Management Authority, the Pakistani Government – which has declared a national emergency – is leading the response in coordinating assessments and directing humanitarian relief to affected people.

Responding to a question, the Pakistani envoy thanked the United States for contributing $30 million in humanitarian assistance, saying, "We have received messages of solidarity and sympathy from the U.

S. leadership, from civil society, and we do appreciate that." He said one-third of the country is under the water, with over 1,300 people dead and 33 million displaced. "The scale is so big we could not have prepared for it." "Right now, "the ambassador said, "it is assistance for relief and rescue" phase that has seen the establishment of air-bridges or air-corridors for receiving consignments for food, shelter, medicines and tents.

"These are the most urgent requirements that we need now," he said. "We have to save lives and therefore anything that saves lives and gives shelter and gives support to these displaced persons" is welcome.

The USAID, he said, is on the ground and assessing the situation, and many philanthropic U.S. organizations are also sending humanitarian consignments to Pakistan.

"We are grateful to them."

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Water Civil Society United States Sardar Masood Khan Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

2 hours ago
 BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.