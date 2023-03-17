(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan held a meeting with Chairman, China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Luo Zhaohui here on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides had a fruitful interaction.

"We value enduring partnership with CIDCA for Pakistan's socio-economic development including under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Global Development Initiative (GDI) and more recently for flood rehabilitation support," as per a tweet from Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.